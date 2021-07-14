Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer

Personal Logotype

Hey guys!
I created this personal logotype in persian for myself. Your thoughts would be appreciated.

👉 Let's make a logo together!
📧 Email me at farhadghnm@gmail.com

