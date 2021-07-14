Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Julius Namwandi

Music streaming Packages

Julius Namwandi
Julius Namwandi
  • Save
Music streaming Packages music design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello there!!

if you take a look at my Bio, you will notice that the reason I started with design is because i wanted to design a website for a personal project and side hustle. What you guys are seeing now is one of my earliest designs. of course i didn't know much back then but it is something i was proud of and still proud of.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Julius Namwandi
Julius Namwandi

More by Julius Namwandi

View profile
    • Like