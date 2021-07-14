Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Monde Marafane

Karabo Poppy Layout Exploration

Monde Marafane
Monde Marafane
  • Save
Karabo Poppy Layout Exploration ui detail interface minimal bold typography layout design
Download color palette

Continuing with the exploration for the "Open Air Gallery" concept

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Monde Marafane
Monde Marafane

More by Monde Marafane

View profile
    • Like