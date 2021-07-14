Focusdeaigntem

Political Powerpoint Template

Focusdeaigntem
Focusdeaigntem
  • Save
Political Powerpoint Template national government election democratic democrat democracy debate choice candidate campaign american america
Download color palette

Political Powerpoint Template for political party presentation template. With flat and minimalist design make your presentation stand out, with simple, clean, and minimalist design concept. for high quality brand presentation asset. Features:PowerPoint Templates Unique 33 slides Format 1920×1080 Full HD Only free fonts Help Guide File Animation & Transition

Focusdeaigntem
Focusdeaigntem

More by Focusdeaigntem

View profile
    • Like