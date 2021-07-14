🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Achorekira Powerpoint Template is a Brand Guideline and Manual Book presentation template that gives you an effective way to Branding your business, come with a simple design, clean, minimalist, modern presentation. If you looking for a professional template, this template could be your option. Created to make your business presentation stand out, pain-free and professional look. Don’t spend time, just download this professional template and the rest of the time spend on the preparation of your speech. All pictures in the presentation can be easily inserted in just one click. Features:PowerPoint Templates Unique 30 slides Format 1920×1080 Full HD Only free fonts Help Guide File Animation & Transition