Meeting Room Scheduling App

This is an app designed to schedule and organize a business's conference rooms. The goal was to keep the app as simple as possible and allowing the user to quickly and at a glance see what rooms are available and what amenities are available in each room.

Below is a link to an interactive mock up with limited functionality.

https://xd.adobe.com/view/f23f1191-59f5-4098-8a0d-17dd9cf2ac37-a76c/