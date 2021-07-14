Shohmirzo Sultanov

Online Payment App Dark Mode Concept

Shohmirzo Sultanov
Shohmirzo Sultanov
  • Save
Online Payment App Dark Mode Concept clean comment follow like design glassmorphism darkmode app popular webdesign ux ui
Download color palette

Hi There,

This is a mobile version for money management app. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Shohmirzo Sultanov
Shohmirzo Sultanov

More by Shohmirzo Sultanov

View profile
    • Like