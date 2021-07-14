Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Emilio Montorfano

Sign up form (EdTech) - Daily UI

Emilio Montorfano
Emilio Montorfano
  • Save
Sign up form (EdTech) - Daily UI mobile clean minimal graphic design branding logo website web ux ui typography design app
Download color palette

A sign-up form with thank you page created for a niche EdTech company in Milan

#DailyUI

Emilio Montorfano
Emilio Montorfano

More by Emilio Montorfano

View profile
    • Like