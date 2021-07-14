Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aditia

Travel App

Aditia
Aditia
  • Save
Travel App populer concept ux ui design minimal app travel trip travelling travel app vacation ios clean tourism tour mobile tcket city app design
Download color palette

Hello everyone!👋

Here are my exploration Travel App
So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you all enjoy! 🤗
Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Dont forget to Like❤ it :)
Thankyou 🙏🏻

Aditia
Aditia

More by Aditia

View profile
    • Like