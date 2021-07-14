Anandhu KR

Martin Garrix Motion Tittle Intro Animation Template

Anandhu KR
Anandhu KR
  • Save
Martin Garrix Motion Tittle Intro Animation Template
Download color palette

Motion Graphics animated After Effects template with a refreshing style, colorful text animations and creative transitioning effects. This template contains 1 media placeholders, 1editable text layers . A short introduction to your presentations, slideshows, promotions and events videos or show off your traveling, vacations, friends and family photos. No plugins required.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Anandhu KR
Anandhu KR

More by Anandhu KR

View profile
    • Like