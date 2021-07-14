Eric King

Bayou Classic

The Bayou Classic is an annual HBCU (Historically Black College & University) football classic between Southern University and Grambling University. With the focus on HBCU's, I believe that enhancing the creativity that is used by HBCU's is important. HBCU creative has been notoriously outdated.

The original logo that has been used (while well done) could use a bit of a modern touch and brought into the modern age.

There will be more to this project shown on Behace soon.

