🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Bayou Classic is an annual HBCU (Historically Black College & University) football classic between Southern University and Grambling University. With the focus on HBCU's, I believe that enhancing the creativity that is used by HBCU's is important. HBCU creative has been notoriously outdated.
The original logo that has been used (while well done) could use a bit of a modern touch and brought into the modern age.
There will be more to this project shown on Behace soon.