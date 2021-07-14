Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jakub Jordanidis

Pet Center / brand redesign

Pet Center / brand redesign redesign design logo brand branding
  1. PC1.png
  2. PC2.png
  3. PC3.png

Návrhu revitalizace brandu pro Pet Center. Zachování dominantní barvy, přidání doplňkové sekundární barvy. Nastavení typografického stylu a komunikační linky napříč všemi materiály.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
