🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo design experimentation for an Interior Design firm based in New York.
The main idea was to keep the design minimal yet luxurious and modern.
Fonts used -
Compendium (Regular)
Novecento Sans Light
Dunbar Book
Used the mockup template by Anthony Boyd -
https://www.anthonyboyd.graphics/mockups/business-card-on-board-mockup/
Would love to hear your feedback on my work! Always looking for an opportunity to improve!