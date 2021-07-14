Logo design experimentation for an Interior Design firm based in New York.

The main idea was to keep the design minimal yet luxurious and modern.

Fonts used -

Compendium (Regular)

Novecento Sans Light

Dunbar Book

Used the mockup template by Anthony Boyd -

https://www.anthonyboyd.graphics/mockups/business-card-on-board-mockup/

Would love to hear your feedback on my work! Always looking for an opportunity to improve!