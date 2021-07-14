Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Monde Marafane

Karabo Poppy: Open Air Gallery

Monde Marafane
Monde Marafane
  • Save
Karabo Poppy: Open Air Gallery art exhibition gallery user interface clean grid interface detail minimal bold typography layout design
Download color palette

Hey Dribbbler's 👋

Exploring a couple of layout design and bold typography options for a concept project "Open Air Gallery by Nike" based on supporting Culture & Street Art.
-
12 Column Grid
Agrandir Typeface 
-
Stay Safe &
Do Awesome Work
👾

Monde Marafane
Monde Marafane

More by Monde Marafane

View profile
    • Like