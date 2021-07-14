Barsha Dahal

Daily UI #006/User profile

Barsha Dahal
Barsha Dahal
  • Save
Daily UI #006/User profile newbie dribbblers design yoga trainer yoga design inspiration app design challenge dailyui
Download color palette

Hi everyone! 🖐
Just finished my design for #dailyui #006 challenge
---------------------------------------------
The challenge was to design a User Profile for an Application. Here I have designed the profile page for yoga trainer.
---------------------------------------------
Hit "L" If you like it. ❤️

Barsha Dahal
Barsha Dahal

More by Barsha Dahal

View profile
    • Like