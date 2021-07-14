Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jakub Jordanidis

Svět Rovnátek / brand redesign

Jakub Jordanidis
Jakub Jordanidis
Hire Me
  • Save
Svět Rovnátek / brand redesign corporate identity logo brand branding
Svět Rovnátek / brand redesign corporate identity logo brand branding
Svět Rovnátek / brand redesign corporate identity logo brand branding
Download color palette
  1. SR1.png
  2. SR2.png
  3. SR3.png

Koncept pro refresh brandu Svět Rovnátek. Zachování symbolu a aplikace na nově vznikající sub-brandy + návrh komunikace.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Jakub Jordanidis
Jakub Jordanidis
Let's make your users happier!
Hire Me

More by Jakub Jordanidis

View profile
    • Like