Content Creation for Maison Macolat's Chocolate & Beer Pairing.

Maison Macolat wanted a experiential & quirky way of displaying their newest product collaboration with Fourchette Beer. Their Brand DNA is always based on the Macadamia Color, and always aspires to push for a luxury brand look & feel.
Because the Macolat is a foreign product to many, we chose to style the shot with various ingredients that links to the flavours & expressions of each Macolat flavour.