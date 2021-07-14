Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ewaldt Verster

Content Creation for Maison Macolat's Chocolate & Beer Pairing.

Ewaldt Verster
Ewaldt Verster
  • Save
Content Creation for Maison Macolat's Chocolate & Beer Pairing. minimal quirky styling branding belgium chocolate beer luxury branding food photography studio photography content creation content photography
Download color palette

Maison Macolat wanted a experiential & quirky way of displaying their newest product collaboration with Fourchette Beer. Their Brand DNA is always based on the Macadamia Color, and always aspires to push for a luxury brand look & feel.

Because the Macolat is a foreign product to many, we chose to style the shot with various ingredients that links to the flavours & expressions of each Macolat flavour.

Ewaldt Verster
Ewaldt Verster

More by Ewaldt Verster

View profile
    • Like