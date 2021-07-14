Samuel Rhys
Hygenic - Website Redesign, Homepage

Hey Everyone!

Have you ever thought about how easy it is to keep your walls clean and protected from all these unpleasant viruses and bacteria?

Hygenic came to us with their vision of becoming synonymous with producing the UK's best solution for Hygenic Wall Cladding, Ceiling Lining and Wall Protection products.

Take a closer look at how we built Hygenic’s product style and website in our new case study.

https://folifi.com/projects/hygenic

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
