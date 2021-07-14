Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andreansyah Setiawan

A Law Firm Website Design Concept

Andreansyah Setiawan
Andreansyah Setiawan
  • Save
A Law Firm Website Design Concept web design website design law litigation ui kit template design header law firm site website landing page
Download color palette

Here's a law firm website design concept that I worked on lately. What is your position on a blending filters on top of an hero image for a formal website?

Welcoming all feedbacks from you guys, and don't forget to smash that 'L' on your keyboard if you like this concept.

Want to collaborate with me? Knock my letter box

Andreansyah Setiawan
Andreansyah Setiawan

More by Andreansyah Setiawan

View profile
    • Like