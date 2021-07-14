Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo and web design

Logo and landing page for high heel dancing courses from Anna Chumarina. The logo represents the silhouette of the owner herself.
The site is made in corporate colors.

You can see the real landing page by following the link https://chumarina.dance/

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
