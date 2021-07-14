Davor Radulj

Stasha Vucicevic - Logo Design

Stasha Vucicevic - Logo Design
Monogram logo design for an illustration artist. A symbol itself represents a tip of a pen, as well as the "SV" name abbreviation.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
