Manta /// Logo for sale

PREMADE LOGO FOR SELL - BUY NOW

The manta with an islander surfing spirit and tech vibe.

/////////////////// ⠀

● This logo will be sold once.

● Copyright transfers to the buyer.

● Professional customization included.

Click Here to purchase my other logo design - LogoGround shop

I am always available for new projects.

Contact me at designartitype@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram