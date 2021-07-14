Andri Herdiansyah

H Or X Pin Logo

Andri Herdiansyah
Andri Herdiansyah
  • Save
H Or X Pin Logo ui logo design agricultural abstract logo modern logo minimalist logo minimal illustration branding
Download color palette

Simple concept Initials H or X An iconic combination of road pins, fresh and new personal brand identity or company trademarks. https://www.logoground.com/designer.php?did=150787

Andri Herdiansyah
Andri Herdiansyah

More by Andri Herdiansyah

View profile
    • Like