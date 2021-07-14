Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andri Herdiansyah

Z or S Cloud Market Logo

Andri Herdiansyah
Andri Herdiansyah
  • Save
Z or S Cloud Market Logo ui logo design agricultural abstract logo modern logo minimalist logo minimal illustration branding
Download color palette

Simple Concept Z or S Initials, combination of Cloud Market, Fresh and New Online Selling Symbols, Personal Brand Identity or Company Trademarks. https://www.logoground.com/designer.php?did=150787

Andri Herdiansyah
Andri Herdiansyah

More by Andri Herdiansyah

View profile
    • Like