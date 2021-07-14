Phil Goodwin ◒
Around.co List View Concept

Around.co List View Concept
We use Around.co consistently throughout the day at Unfold.

There are a couple of features we'd LOVE to have, so we put this together to show our desires:

1. List View
2. One-click to initiate a conversation with a team member
3. One-click to jump into those conversations
4. Searchability

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
