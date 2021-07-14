Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bhakti Bailurkar

Doki Doki App

Bhakti Bailurkar
Bhakti Bailurkar
  • Save
Doki Doki App visual mobile ui app ux ui figma
Download color palette

I love K-Pop keeping that in mind I designed UI for dating app especially for celebs. Visually pleasing and gives feminine touch to UI.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Bhakti Bailurkar
Bhakti Bailurkar

More by Bhakti Bailurkar

View profile
    • Like