Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andri Herdiansyah

TI and IT Candle Logo

Andri Herdiansyah
Andri Herdiansyah
  • Save
TI and IT Candle Logo ui logo design agricultural abstract logo modern logo minimalist logo minimal illustration branding
Download color palette

Simple concept of initials I and T, an iconic combination of candles, Fresh and New, the identity of a personal brand or company brand. https://www.logoground.com/designer.php?did=150787

Andri Herdiansyah
Andri Herdiansyah

More by Andri Herdiansyah

View profile
    • Like