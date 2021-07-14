Giulia Lattanzio

Cyber Vibes - Photoshop before/after

Giulia Lattanzio
Giulia Lattanzio
  • Save
Cyber Vibes - Photoshop before/after adobe photoshop
Download color palette

Photoshop - Cyber Atmosphere
Camera raw filter - Creation of brush for the smoke - Lasso Tools - Pen tools - Clipping masks - Smart objects - Blending modes - Gaussian filter - Gradient

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Giulia Lattanzio
Giulia Lattanzio

More by Giulia Lattanzio

View profile
    • Like