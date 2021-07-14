Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
BUENA CASA

BUENA CASA iconography furnitureapp illustration vector logo mobileapp ui landingpage adobeillustrator adobephotoshop branding uiux design adobexd
BUENA CASA is an online furniture and home decor marketplace. The one shop stop that has got everything that your house needs.

Check out the complete project on Behance : https://www.behance.net/gallery/115833763/BUENA-CASA

Tools : Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop

