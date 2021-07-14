🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello Everyone !
BUENA CASA is an online furniture and home decor marketplace. The one shop stop that has got everything that your house needs.
Check out the complete project on Behance : https://www.behance.net/gallery/115833763/BUENA-CASA
Tools : Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop