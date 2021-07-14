Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
jiri zavadil

tenpocit

jiri zavadil
jiri zavadil
Hire Me
  • Save
tenpocit handwritten wild feminine woman girly hair hair salon simple logo simple creative logo logomark logotype logo branding brand identity brand visual identity corporate identity identity ci
Download color palette

logo for a premium hair studio https://tenpocit.cz
ten pocit = that feeling
brief: make it wild like hair

in cooperation with maggie jandova

jiri zavadil
jiri zavadil
app & brand creator
Hire Me

More by jiri zavadil

View profile
    • Like