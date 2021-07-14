Luís Favas

Youth Sailing

Luís Favas
Luís Favas
Hire Me
  • Save
Youth Sailing theaprenticeshop blue rockland boat sailing silkscreen illustration
Download color palette

Illustration commissioned by The Apprenticeshop to be printed in t-shirts for a workshop directed to youth to learn boatbuilding and sailing.

The Apprenticeshop is located in Rockland, Maine, USA.
www.apprenticeshop.org

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Luís Favas
Luís Favas
Art Director & Teacher
Hire Me

More by Luís Favas

View profile
    • Like