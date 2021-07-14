Idea & Maker

Unfinished Mind

Idea & Maker
Idea & Maker
Hire Me
  • Save
Unfinished Mind logo cgi 3d artist design colors minimalist 3d c4d illustration
Unfinished Mind logo cgi 3d artist design colors minimalist 3d c4d illustration
Download color palette
  1. HEADS_Y_1.png
  2. HEADS_Y_2.png

It's done, but can't get over it. Did I miss something?

Creative Minds live inside the head of every creative person. All of them are unique and represents a different stream of thoughts or feelings. They were personalized and minted on the blockchain to remind us of our unique personas and connect our minds together.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Idea & Maker
Idea & Maker
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Idea & Maker

View profile
    • Like