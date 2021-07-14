Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
danijanev

Dynamic growth

danijanev
danijanev
Hire Me
  • Save
Dynamic growth smart design symbol clean typography minimal logo dynamic
Download color palette

Draft symbol and logo for showing smooth and dynamic growth while encompassing lowercase d ^_^

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
danijanev
danijanev
•freelance designer •handlettering •typography •logos
Hire Me

More by danijanev

View profile
    • Like