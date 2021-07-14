Artem Pohrebniak

MIRACLY | Logotype minimalistic identity sketching sketch myracle text word wavy wave line volume myracly branding design vector type logo logotype brand
One of my latest logo. And small video of the creating process.

I'm open for new projects:
https://artempo.tilda.ws/design

