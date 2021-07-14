hey mind app (iOS)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Building a new product is always a rollercoaster of ideas. One day you are convinced a new feature is totally game-changing, but after testing it and learning new things, you find out the feature isn't that great, and you are back at square one.
With hey mind, we are currently developing our MVP where people can save mind notes to ask themselves better questions.
Questions create the path to new realizations and help us to learn more about our own mind.
Hey mind, what is something that I don't understand?