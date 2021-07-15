Finance Management Illustration: Analysis And Teamwork

Hey, this is a new series of business website or app graphic characters. With these vector illustrations, we get right into the processes of finance management – from the first brief with a client to the success of cooperation.

This vector graphic image is about a team analyzing the statistics after the project has been accomplished. Use this kind of stylish graphic on a company website, service landing page, or in an app for business or finance management. Show how professionally you get over any enterprise task!

