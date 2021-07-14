Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
momenteeczech handwriting handwritten feminine woman girly diary simple logo simple icon creative logo logomark logotype logo branding brand identity brand visual identity corporate identity identity ci
logo & name for a czech made girly diary

moment + czech -> momenteeczech ~ momentíček = brief/tiny moment in CZ

