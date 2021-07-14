Ananya Rajput

AudioBook app UI

AudioBook app UI play minimal ux audiobook mobile ui design branding art glassmorphism
Initiative on audiobook app design. My focus is on to provide personalized Book’s MCU, keeping the banner asset as its sole book recall and backdrop element, and keeping the visual identity neutral with colors but premium and seasoned, hence glass.
Let me know your thoughts. :)

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
