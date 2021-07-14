Marchel Hadi

BRUMBRUM Logo Design

Brumbrum is a clothing store located in Kendal Regency, Central Java. The logo created is carrying a futuristic
concept that is expected to attract the attention of potential buyers. Using the letter "B" as the center of attention of this logo which is the initials of the brand name itself.

My Service is available for worldwide
Looking for a graphic designer ? Just contact me on :
- Email : marchelhadis@gmail.com
- Instagram : instagram.com/marchel.hadi
- WhatsApp : +62 853 4617 4952

