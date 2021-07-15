Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tipping App Concept

Tipping App Concept gratuity finance payment app payments finances ios app tipping app case study tips tip tipping app design app interface design ui ux concept
When it comes to tipping, sometimes it is tricky as you don’t always have the right change to leave after a lunch, taxi ride or manicure, right? Plus all the hassles of calculating the amount of the tip, splitting the bill… That’s why we love the idea of an up-to-date tipping app and are happy to present the concept here.
This concept of a tipping app works as a social network for waiters, hairdressers, nail technicians, hotel guides and other extremely useful workers on one hand, and for their grateful clients on the other.
Save face and save money with your tipping assistant app!
