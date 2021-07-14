Lorena G

“How to buy, assemble and set up a Mommy”

Lorena G
Lorena G
Hire Me
  • Save
“How to buy, assemble and set up a Mommy” buildingblocks colorful woodendolls childrensbook kidsbook 3dcharacter 3d illustration 3dillustration illustration character character design minimal geometry geometric
“How to buy, assemble and set up a Mommy” buildingblocks colorful woodendolls childrensbook kidsbook 3dcharacter 3d illustration 3dillustration illustration character character design minimal geometry geometric
Download color palette
  1. 01.jpg
  2. 02.jpg

One of the things I have enjoyed the most in this project has been bringing the 2D dolls into a 3D world! Swipe to see👆➡️ How cool would it be to make real toys of these zany characters?!😜 [🔗Link to check the whole project]

Behance | Instagram | facebook

Lorena G
Lorena G
👋 Hi! I'm a freelance illustrator. Colorful/Geometric
Hire Me

More by Lorena G

View profile
    • Like