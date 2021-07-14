Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rhiannon Duff

Day 1- Concept Design

Rhiannon Duff
Rhiannon Duff
  • Save
Day 1- Concept Design challenge dailyui logo ui illustration typography prototype graphic design figma design branding app
Download color palette

Day 1- Sign up page for #DailyUI and first time using Figma

Rhiannon Duff
Rhiannon Duff
Like