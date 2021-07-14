Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Amazing twitch overlay package for #ALIEN planet

Amazing twitch overlay package for #ALIEN planet ui vector design twitch overlay twitch streaming layout illustration logo branding
Hi guys I wanted to show you this incredible full stream package which was a pleasure making it, made for such a pure soul and she absolutely loved it! The idea was an alien planet with strange trees coloured in pinkish and dark blue with a view to space and a lot of different stars shining in bright unnatural colors.

Can you capture the dark fog rolling over in the background?

You can also have your own design for your channel 👌
