Amazing twitch overlay package for #ALIEN planet

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys I wanted to show you this incredible full stream package which was a pleasure making it, made for such a pure soul and she absolutely loved it! The idea was an alien planet with strange trees coloured in pinkish and dark blue with a view to space and a lot of different stars shining in bright unnatural colors.
Can you capture the dark fog rolling over in the background?
You can also have your own design for your channel 👌
Link in here https://bit.ly/2UQduRC