KoreLock - Logo Design (unused proposal)

KoreLock empowers smart locks from major hardware partners, enabling them with features including Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities.

Concept ingredients:⁣

- Letter K⁣ (letter monogram)⁣⁣

- Core⁣ (inner core / strength)⁣⁣

- Directions (unlocking doors - enter)⁣⁣

Again a more simplified direction which didn’t made the cut. Been exploring a lot with minimal iconographic elements to convey a strong and unique looking K mark. ⁣

