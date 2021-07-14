🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
KoreLock - Logo Design (unused proposal)
KoreLock empowers smart locks from major hardware partners, enabling them with features including Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities.
Concept ingredients:
- Letter K (letter monogram)
- Core (inner core / strength)
- Directions (unlocking doors - enter)
Again a more simplified direction which didn’t made the cut. Been exploring a lot with minimal iconographic elements to convey a strong and unique looking K mark.
What do you think of this concept? 🧐
Interested in working with me?
Let's make a mark, together!
info@jeroenvaneerden.nl
www.jeroenvaneerden.nl