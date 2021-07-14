Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
KoreLock - Logo Design (unused)

symbol logo monogram monogram visual identity design brand identity design it tech movement forward access open locked korelock core lock direction tag branding design logo
KoreLock - Logo Design (unused proposal)

KoreLock empowers smart locks from major hardware partners, enabling them with features including Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities.

Concept ingredients:⁣
- Letter K⁣ (letter monogram)⁣⁣
- Core⁣ (inner core / strength)⁣⁣
- Directions (unlocking doors - enter)⁣⁣
⁣ ⁣⁣
Again a more simplified direction which didn’t made the cut. Been exploring a lot with minimal iconographic elements to convey a strong and unique looking K mark. ⁣

What do you think of this concept? 🧐

Freelance Logo Designer from the Netherlands
