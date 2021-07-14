Al Hasan Piqul

Custom eye catchy YouTube thumbnail

Custom eye catchy YouTube thumbnail
Do you know how they consider first impressions on your Youtube or Facebook videos? Okay, your thumbnail is your first impression on YouTube. It's very important to make your thumbnails as attractive as possible. Since YouTube is basically a visual platform where people watch videos, viewers will first see the thumbnails before reading the title of your video.

Most of the thumbnails I designed are always Google search results and improved views, subscribers and rankings.

My Offering Services in Graphic Design Like:

✤ Logo/business card Design
✤ Banner / Flex Design
✤ Brochure Design
✤ Flyer / Poster Design
✤ Icon / illustration Design
✤ Social media cover/post/Banner Design
✤ Infographics Design
✤ Presentation Design
✤ Business Card Design
✤ Letterhead Design
✤ Invoice Design
✤ ID Card Design
✤ Envelope Design
✤ CD Sleeve & Sticker Design
✤ Shopping Bag Design

My Offering Services in Photoshop Editing Like:

✤ Background Removal
✤ Clipping Path
✤ Shadow Create
✤ Retouching
✤ Enhancement
✤ Photo Cropping & Resize.
✤ Crop, Convert, Rotate, and everything.
✤ Background Change ( white/Transparent Background )
✤ Product Retouching for eCommerce Uses and Print media
✤ Model retouching, beauty retouching while keeping natural skin texture.
✤ Removing Objects & People Adding Objects & People✤ ID Card Design

Don't hesitate to Contact Me!

Regards
Al Hasan Piqul

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
