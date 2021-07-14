Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Web Design Project For Gadget Repairs Company

Web Design Project For Gadget Repairs Company icon ui design wordpress
The website was created with WordPress CMS and provides a way by which potential users can request a gadget fix under 2 minutes and get it picked up in no time.
The website also has a feature where users can track the status of their gadgets from when it was picked up to final delivery.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
