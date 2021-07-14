Jose Hurtado

Logic Academy
Project: Logo & Landing Page for educational startup
Client: Logic Academy
Year: 2016

✅ I'm open for new freelance challenges.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

Feel free to reach out via DM or by email: ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣👉 hello@josehurtado.net | https://hurtadojose.con

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
