Banking app design concept

Take a look at this new design concept for a personal finance app!
While working on it, we viewed our target customer as a successful and modern person living a fast-paced life. Our mission was to give such people a great tool to manage their money. That is why we envisioned an app capable of integrating an entire range of credit and debit cards. Pay attention to the fact that this app highlights your recurring payments in addition to single-time ones. Finally, it makes it possible for users to easily perform money transfers.
