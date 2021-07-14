Fuel Delivery Mobile App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Running out of fuel? What will be the next step? Finding a nearby fuel station or waiting for help?
But what if we suggest you an on-demand fuel delivery app? Sounds interesting, right?
We’ve built a fuel delivery app, and here is a quick view on its UI design.
