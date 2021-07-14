No-code App Building Platform

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
👋 Hey, guys! Coming back to you with our fresh shot — no-code platform for creating apps from scratch!
📱 On the left side there is a box with all elements of interface and on the right side there are tools for editing. The middle part of the shot shows a working space where you can create a mobile app.
💜 The accent colour is purple because it helps users to concentrate on creation and allows them to create mobile apps faster and easier.
🚀 The main feature is fast creation of an app
Press ❤️ if you like our design and share feedback
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Olga Kopceva