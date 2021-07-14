Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
No-code App Building Platform

No-code App Building Platform app builder startup interface edit tool development web app application no code no-code nocode platform web mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
👋 Hey, guys! Coming back to you with our fresh shot — no-code platform for creating apps from scratch!

📱 On the left side there is a box with all elements of interface and on the right side there are tools for editing. The middle part of the shot shows a working space where you can create a mobile app.

💜 The accent colour is purple because it helps users to concentrate on creation and allows them to create mobile apps faster and easier.

🚀 The main feature is fast creation of an app

P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Olga Kopceva

